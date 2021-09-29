Truck hauling burial vaults involved in crash on westbound I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A flatbed truck pulling a trailer of burial vaults was involved in a crash on westbound I-64 in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash scene around 9:15 a.m., near 4th View Street. Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the investigation determined the driver of the flatbed truck tried to avoid traffic that had come to a stop, but ran off the road to the left. The vehicle struck the guardrail then overturned on the jersey wall.

All westbound lanes were closed and a detour was established at Bay Avenue, exit 274, while crews worked to clear the debris and vehicle.

The closed portion of I-64 reopened to traffic 2 1/2 hours after the crash.

State Police said there were no injuries reported.

