Tribe downed at home by Towson, 91-69

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jason Gibson had 22 points as Towson rolled past William & Mary 91-69.

Brandon Carroll led the Tribe on Monday night with 14 points.

The Tribe have now lost two straight to fall to 3-14 overall and 2-2 in the CAA, after a losing an overtime heartbreaker to JMU on Saturday. The Tribe led by as much as 23 in that game.

Towson now sits at second in the CAA standings at 4-1, with a 13-5 overall record. UNC Wilmington is in the top spot at 3-0 in the conference, with a six-game winning streak.