RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Getting a haircut is something some of us might take for granted.

It’s not always easy for people with special needs and can be overwhelming with loud razors, spray bottles and scissors.

Leathers’ client Austin after his haircut (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“It’s a major need, especially within the hair industry,” said JacQuil Leathers, who owns the mobile hairstylist business 7CutzAbove.

Leathers is a hairstylist who serves people with special needs across the Triangle, like her sister Jessica, who inspired her to open the business in 2008.

“I would notice that a lot of her classmates did not have haircuts that fit their personality,” Leathers explained. “Most of them had buzz cuts or they just did not have a good haircut.”

The business began with a walk from Raleigh to Atlanta called ‘Walking it out for the Disabled’ to support a hair salon for special needs.

Walking it out for the Disabled walk from Raleigh to Atlanta (Credit: JacQuil Leathers)

Walking it out for the Disabled walk from Raleigh to Atlanta (Credit: JacQuil Leathers)

Walking it out for the Disabled walk from Raleigh to Atlanta (Credit: JacQuil Leathers)

Walking it out for the Disabled walk from Raleigh to Atlanta (Credit: JacQuil Leathers)

Walking it out for the Disabled walk from Raleigh to Atlanta (Credit: JacQuil Leathers)

Walking it out for the Disabled walk from Raleigh to Atlanta (Credit: JacQuil Leathers)

Walking it out for the Disabled walk from Raleigh to Atlanta (Credit: JacQuil Leathers)

Through her work, Leathers is now filling a gap in the industry.

“When they have their desired cut, that means the world to me, because we created a solution,” she said.

She’s also training other hairstylists to do the same through her program, ‘What Comes Before the Cut.’

“I think a lot of them are unaware and it’s foreign to them,” she said. “They don’t know much about it. But there’s also a clientele that needs to be serviced and there’s just a blessing in it.”

Leathers high-fiving client J.J. after his haircut (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Leathers cutting her client’s hair (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Leathers cutting her client’s hair (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Leathers cutting her client’s hair (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Hair cutting tools (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

Leathers cutting her client’s hair (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“I am praying that this will encourage more people to be entrepreneurs as well as to serve this population,” she continued. “Not only is it more income for the barbers, but it’s also a great solution and a gap that’s needed for this population.”

Leathers said haircuts for people with special needs are similar to a typical haircut, with more time, more love and more care.

Leathers’ client J.J. with his sensory toys (Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

She said she also gets to know each client during her consultations to build a sensory bag for them.

The clients can relax and play with the sensory toys like balloons, toy cars, cotton candy, gum, glowsticks and whoopie cushions.

“Stuff that can bring smiles to people’s faces,” Leathers explained.

Starting next week, Leathers will travel across North Carolina on a 7CutzAbove sensory tour, cutting hair for people with autism and sensory sensitivities.

The first stop is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16 in Raleigh at Billionaire’s Barber Shop Midtown at 404 E Six Forks Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The second stop is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 6 in Fuquay-Varina at Great Clips at 1401 E Broad St. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Anyone with special needs or sensory sensitivities that wants to come out that’s not able to go to a regular barbershop to get their hair cut, this is the time now,” Leathers said.

Click here to follow the rest of the dates and locations, or to book your own appointment.

Barbers and hairstylists interested in learning how to work with people with special needs can get more information on the 7CutzAbove website.