Suspect in MacArthur center shooting enters plea

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One of several people charged in connection to a Valentine’s Day 2019 shooting at MacArthur Center entered a plea on two charges related to the incident.

D’Vegan Melvin entered the plea to one count of misdemeanor assault and battery and one count of felony gang participation in a criminal act on Monday in Norfolk Circuit Court.

Melvin was at the mall with his brother, D’Quan Melvin, and a friend, Kevin Holloman, when the shooting unfolded.

10 On Your Side received camera footage of the shooting, which police said happened during a fight between rival gangs, one from Norfolk and the other from Portsmouth.

Holloman pleaded guilty in the case to criminal activity as a gang member and firing a gun in a public place.

10 On Your Side investigative reporter Chris Horne spoke with the mother of the two Melvin brothers, Kajeana Mainor. Mainor said she believes her sons are victims of guilt by association.

Despite Melvin’s plea on Monday, his mother said the brothers are not in a gang, and didn’t have a gun or pull the trigger in the MacArthur incident. Three people connected with a Portsmouth gang have pleaded guilty in the case, including two teens.

D’Vegan Melvin’s sentencing is scheduled for February 14, while D’Quan Melvin will also likely be in court next February.

WAVY’s Aesia Toliver will have more on this case coming up on air and online. Check back for updates.