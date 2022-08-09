CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The trial for Edmund Hoyt, a Norfolk police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the Jan. 19, 2020 death of 42 year-old Kelvin White, heads into day two in Chesapeake Tuesday.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney DJ Hansen expressed concern over the composition of the jury panel, half of which is comprised by white men. There is not a single black man on the panel.

Hoyt’s attorneys say the off-duty officer was acting in self-defense when he fired the shots that killed White. Hoyt’s wife and children were walking along the 2600 block of Bainbridge Blvd. when they encountered White, who allegedly told them they could not pass. Hoyt’s wife says she told White she would use her mace on him. He allegedly replied that he would stab her. That’s when she called her husband who came to the scene.

Hoyt says he had an altercation with White after identifying himself as a police officer. Investigators say Hoyt drew his gun when he arrived at the scene. In the altercation, Hoyt’s face was scratched.

Hoyt fired six shots, at least three bullets hitting White. When officers arrived on the scene, Hoyt had White cuffed on the ground. White later died at the hospital. Investigators say Hoyt cried when he learned that White had died.

White had Schizophrenia, and the prosecution says he may have been off of his medications.

Hoyt is represented by James Broccoletti and Mario Lorello.

White was carrying a backpack on his chest, filled with what the prosecution says were his mother’s encyclopedias. Yesterday, Hoyt’s attorneys argued that White was using the books as body armor.

The defense team also pointed to several incidents involving White on the same road of the shooting.

In January 2018, a Chesapeake police officer pulled a gun on White when he resisted arrest. White was banned from the Food Lion on Bainbridge Blvd. after threatening to kill the manager and his kids. In July 2019, White allegedly threw a brick at a truck going by. The driver got out of the car to confront White, who pulled a knife on the driver.

During the trial’s opening statements, Lorello shared a frantic 911 call from Hoyt’s wife. She told the operator that White had threatened to stab her. She said she called her husband because he is law enforcement and “that’s the only thing I know to do.”

The Norfolk Police Department placed Hoyt on paid administrative leave following the shooting.

If convicted, Hoyt could face one to 10 year prison sentence and a maximum fine of $2,500.

On Sept. 1, 2020, a judge granted Hoyt $25,000 bond. The Commonwealth’s Attorney appealed the decision. On Sept. 2, 2020 , a circuit court judge upheld the decision to grant bond, but doubled the amount to $50,000.

“Based upon Mr. Hot’s lack of any record, his employment, and his continued employment with the city of Norfolk, his military service, his college degree and his family ties, the court found he is not a risk of flight and not a danger to the community,” Broccoletti said.

White’s brother, Maurice White, said that decision was a disappointment.

“It’s really disappointing because you know again that’s my brother. I expected to be a different outcome and you know it’s hurtful,” he said.

10 On Your Side will be in the court room for the trial’s second day, beginning at 9 a.m.