What did you listen to most this year? Spotify and Apple Music providing personalized 2020 review

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – As 2020 draws to an end, Spotify and Apple Music are allowing their users to look back on their 2020 musical habits. Spotify users can look at their most played songs and top artists among other things with “2020 Wrapped” while Apple Music calls its equivalent “Apple Music Replay.”

Spotify and Apple Music users can access their 2020 reviews in their respective apps. People also have the ability to share their personal 2020 reviews on social media with their friends.

Spotify’s 2020 Wrapped shows listeners things such as how many new artists they listened to this year, top genres, artists, podcasts, and songs as well. Spotify also will let users know how many minutes they listened to music/podcasts and also has in-app quizzes to let people test their skills at predicting their top artists.

Apple Music’s Music Replay also includes the listener’s top songs and artists. Apple Music even creates a playlist summarizing each user’s 2020 in music with their most played songs and artists.

In addition to providing personal information on people’s musical tastes, Spotify has released what songs and artists came out on top this year worldwide.

The most listened-to artist on Spotify in 2020 was the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny. Following Bad Bunny is Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd.

Billie Eilish was Spotify’s most-streamed female followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey.

The most-streamed song on Spotify this year was The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” with almost 1.6 billion streams. The other top songs include Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey,” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.”

The most-streamed albums globally on Spotify were Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG,” The Weeknd’s “After Hours,” and Post Malone’s “Hollywood Bleeding.”

Apple Music has yet to release the top songs and artists streamed on their service in 2020.

SPOTIFY HOW-TO

Visit: https://2020.byspotify.com/ Log in to your Spotify account Click “2020 Wrapped”

APPLE MUSIC HOW-TO