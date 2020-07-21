Images go viral after ‘stranger photo shoot’ in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Two local strangers are taking the internet by storm. Heather John and Baxter Jackson signed up for a ‘stranger photo session’ last week and the results have thousands of people curious to know if the chemistry on film is true in real life.

When you see the pictures you may think this couple is either dating, engaged, maybe even married, but they were complete strangers.

“So I really don’t know this man I promise. Right hand to Jesus don’t know him at all,” explained Heather John to 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott.

Heather and Baxter signed up to be in a stranger photo session with local photographer Cassie Bailey on Sunday. On Monday the pictures went public, and viral.

“I thought it was going to get like 60 likes and my mama was going to share it or something. That didn’t happen,” said Baxter.

Instead, it has more than 40,000 likes, another 50,000+ shares and comments from people captivated by what the future holds for Heather and Baxter.

If first impressions mean anything, Baxter said he had no hesitations. “I seen her get out the car and yea I was like this is fun, I’m glad I signed up for this,” he said.

“She never told us really like what to do, she told us like hand placements and like I need y’all to be looking at each other something like that and we’d be laughing,” Baxter added.

“It was natural; she didn’t really tell us what to do she was just taking pictures,” said Heather.

But the kiss they shared on film was convincing.

“She did say that ‘can you guys kiss?’ and I was like I was waiting on that part for a while. I was like when are we going to do that part? Cause I knew that was coming,” explained Baxter.

While many online are in favor of this meeting, some point out we are in a pandemic, and questioned if that was a concern before agreeing to do this.

“This is outside. It’s three people and he said he didn’t have it, he tested negative and I had tested negative so we were good,” Heather explained. She said this was something they discussed in the interview with Cassie before they agreed to the photo shoot.

They say they’re very content with where they are, but keyboard warriors are pushing for them to move past friendship.

“I definitely feel like the pressure. People are like ‘so when’s the wedding or baby number 3?’ Like I’m trying to be Doctor Heather John before anymore babies,” said Heather.

So they’re continuing to work on their own personal lives while getting to know each other in the process.

“Would you do it again?” asked 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott. “100% I would do it again. I’m very introverted and so like meeting strangers and doing things that are outside of my comfort zone is usually a hard no every single time, but this really was good for me and I made a really cool friend, he makes me laugh a lot so yea 100% recommend it.”

Since the original posting of the photos, Baxter and Heather have revealed more personal information.

Baxter said in a Facebook post, that he is currently separated waiting on official divorce papers and movement. He stated that due to the coronavirus, that has been put on hold, but he and his ex are on the same page when it comes to the end of their relationship.

Heather, who is already a mother of two, revealed she is taking it one day at a time, and focusing on her family and career primarily.

However the two said they are planning for small dates involving tacos in the near future.

In the meantime they’re taking their own photos, and hosting their own YouTube channel. If you’d like to keep up with them and their journey here is the link.

The Hampton Roads Show’s Kerri Furey also caught up with photographer Cassie Bailey. Watch that interview below: