UT makes design official after boy wearing homemade Vols t-shirt reportedly bullied at school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- A Florida elementary student who was reportedly bullied for making a homemade Vols t-shirt and wearing it to school, has now gained the attention of school officials.

Tallahassee Elementary School teacher Laura Snyder says it was college colors week and the student wanted to represent his favorite team – Tennessee – but he didn’t have a Vols shirt, so he made one.

Snyder said the child was bullied for his homemade shirt so she posted the photo on social media in the hopes of getting him an official Vols shirt.

9/5/19 at 9:15pm – I don’t even know where to begin. I am so incredibly amazed at the outpouring of love and support… Posted by Laura Snyder on Wednesday, September 4, 2019

University of Tennessee interim President Randy Boyd tweeted Thursday after learning about the incident, sending the student plenty of UT gear.

I was touched to learn of a young Florida school student’s heart for the University of Tennessee, and I LOVED his imagination behind designing his own shirt. So many of us admire his love for UT and it’s awesome to see everyone step up to send him some UT gear!#EverywhereUT pic.twitter.com/83YqjzBxag — UT Interim President Randy Boyd (@UT_President) September 5, 2019

Friday afternoon, UT’s VolShop tweeted a photo of the student’s design on a t-shirt that is now available for pre-order.

Share in a Florida elementary student's Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too! Pre-order today for a late September expected delivery. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to @STOMPOutBullyng .https://t.co/NdnTtYREFL pic.twitter.com/OeTZvgC09Y — VolShop (@UTVolShop) September 6, 2019

A post on the VolShop’s website read in part, “Vols were touched to learn of the student’s heart for the University of Tennesse and sent UT gifts of all sorts. Now you can share in this student’s Volunteer pride by wearing his design on your shirt too. A portion of proceeds from every shirt sold will be donated to STOMP Out Bullying.”

Each t-shirt costs $14.99.

You can learn more about how to purchase one HERE.

