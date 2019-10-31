UnBOOlievable photos from Avera NICU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may be small, but thanks to the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit team in South Dakota, some of the babies at the hospital are big in Halloween spirit.

Avera Health posted photos of babies dressed up in a variety of costumes. From Minnie Mouse to bees to an ice cream sundae, you can see some of the photos in a slideshow below. Nurses in the Avera NICU came together to make Halloween costumes for the babies.

Small Fry. Photo from Avera Health.

Baby Cow. Photo from Avera Health.

Peacock. Photo from Avera Health.

Garden Gnome. Photo from Avera Health.

Monsters, Inc. Photo from Avera Health.

Baby Bee. Photo from Avera Health.

Popcorn. Photo from Avera Health.

Baseball. Photo from Avera Health.

Future Avera Pediatrician. Photo from Avera Health.

Ice Cream. Photo from Avera Health.

Hula Girl and Mermaid. Photo from Avera Health.

Toy Story. Photo from Avera Health.

Heavy Weight Champ. Photo from Avera Health.

Where’s Waldo? Photo from Avera Health.

Avocado. Photo from Avera Health.

Butterfly. Photo from Avera Health.

Strawberry. Photo from Avera Health.

Unicorn. Photo from Avera Health.

Minnie Mouse. Photo from Avera Health.

Aurora Baycare Medical Center in Wisconsin did something similar.