Snoop Dogg speaks on controversial KU performance

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Snoop Dogg spoke about his controversial performance at the University of Kansas to Howard Stern on Tuesday.

Snoop performed at KU’s annual Late Night in the Phog, and his performance brought more than the university was bargaining for.

KU apologized after he brought strippers, used a fake gun to shoot money, and used profanity during the performance.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long.

Long said the school asked for a family-friendly version of Snoop Dogg’s typical performance and personally apologized for the incident.

“We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show,” Long said.

Snoop said he was shocked when the school released an apology, as according to him, everyone loved the show.

“The audience enjoyed that s**t… I had the time of my life. I enjoyed myself, hung out with the basketball teams,” he said.

He hinted that the school should have known what they were getting when they booked him to perform at the pep rally.

“And, I respect them, and I wasn’t gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do.”

“And, when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg.”