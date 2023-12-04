NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – An update to an incident on a local highway that went viral in September. The man caught on camera pointing a gun at a woman on I-64 in Newport News has been sentenced for the crime.

According to court documents, Eugene Trujillo was found guilty during a hearing in Newport News Circuit Court on Dec. 1 of pointing/brandishing a firearm, and assault & battery. He was sentenced to probation because of time already served.

The incident happened the morning of Sunday, Sept. 10 as a driver was trying to merge onto I-64. That driver, Tishawna Banks, captured the moment where Trujillo pointed a gun at her. She was not injured. Trujillo was arrested the next day.

A man traveling on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach said he too had a gun pointed at him by a man driving an orange Camaro. That incident happened about an hour after the one in Newport News. State Police identified Trujillo as the suspect in this case as well and took out an additional charge against him on Sept. 15.

That case was heard in Virginia Beach General District Court on Nov. 27. Trujillo was found guilty of pointing/brandishing a firearm. He was sentenced to probation on this charge as well because of time served.