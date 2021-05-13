NC, VA facing about 7 to 14 days of ‘headaches’ as Colonial Pipeline reopens, GasBuddy reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — GasBuddy took a look at how long it’ll be before the gas situation is back to normal, and, well, it isn’t looking pretty.

A cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline forced a shutdown last week, sparking a supply crunch with people across North Carolina and Virginia and elsewhere struggling to find gasoline at pumps. Colonial Pipeline restarted pipeline operations around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but we may continue to feel the impacts for days to come.

According to Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy, the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia are looking at about seven to 14 days of headaches.

About 7-14 days of headaches if you need fuel in GA, NC, SC or VA. The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 13, 2021

“The situation will definitely take time and slowly improve due to a high number of outages and higher number of stations to refuel,” he said.

Alabama, Delaware, Mississippi and West Virginia will only deal with about two to five days of problems.

Washington D.C., Florida, Maryland and Tennessee are looking at about five to 12 days.

“JUST ahead of Memorial Day weekend or so, finding gasoline shouldn’t require too much,” he said. “You may occasionally find a station without fuel, but outages should be <20% by then in all areas.”

Holly Dalby, spokesperson for AAA Tidewater Virginia, also shared reassurance about gas availability.

“The restart of the pipeline is very positive news for motorists,” Dalby said. “While impact won’t be seen immediately and motorists in affected areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply, relief is coming. Station pumps will be full of fuel in several days. This is an especially good update ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.”

Gas prices as of May 13, 2021 Virginia Hampton Roads Richmond Current $2.91 $2.87 $2.91 Monday, May 10 $2.77 $2.73 $2.75 Week Ago $2.75 $2.68 $2.74 Month Ago $2.71 $2.66 $2.70 Year Ago $1.69 $1.69 $1.68

That’s a significant drop from what’s been seen for many areas in North Carolina.

GasBuddy released a chart showing what percentage of gas stations were facing outages in different DMAs of the southeastern U.S.

On the other hand, NC outages skyrocketed and then started to chill: pic.twitter.com/vpeu7pM9qn — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) May 13, 2021

The Greensboro-High Point-Winston-Salem area was just a few decimal points away from 50% gas stations facing outages Wednesday into Thursday.

The Raleigh-Durham area was hovering around 80%.

The single highest point on the chart was Chattanooga, Tennessee, just before 8 p.m. Wednesday where 93.75% of gas stations were out.