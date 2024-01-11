ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Alexandria said they arrested a minor after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser, injuring an officer.

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said officers were at N. Quaker Lane and Preston Road where they were assisting Arlington County police in pursuing a carjacked vehicle.

Police said the minor crashed into a cruiser at around 4:30 a.m., Thursday morning. The officer who was struck suffered minor injuries.

The officer was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries. Police said they took the minor into custody unharmed.