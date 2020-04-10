Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

Matthew McConaughey donates thousands of masks to Austin firefighters

Trending

by: Matthew Prendergast

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As they continue to work on the front lines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some Austin fire fighters received a surprise Friday from one of Austin’s most famous residents.

Actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife, supermodel Camila Alves, visited AFD Station 32 in west Austin with a special announcement.

The celebrity couple is giving several thousand N-95 masks to the station as part of their donation of 80,000 masks to frontline healthcare workers, firefighters and police working in Austin and New Orleans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories