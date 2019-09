MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A Jeep was found on a beach in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian moves through the area.

The stranded vehicle was found on the beach between 36th Avenue North and 37 Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Video shows waves pounding against the Jeep.

Get the latest tracking and forecast information for Dorian through the WAVY Weather App, Super Doppler 10 Online and on WAVY News 10.