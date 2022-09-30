NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral.

The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.

Why? Simply because of the officers’ good looks!

10 On Your Side reached out to Norfolk Police to find out what the department is doing, if anything, to monopolize on this attention. Perhaps a recruitment campaign?

Other police departments chimed in on the thread, echoing this idea. Virginia Beach PD commented “Loving the new recruitment strategy!”

WAVY has reported on numerous occasions about the shortage of officers on the NPD force. Some retirees have even been called back to help fill some of the gaps.

In an Instagram post on Sept. 23, NPD wrote, “What started as a marketing plan to promote the upcoming women’s self defense workshop, is now also supporting NPD recruitment!”

A spokesperson confirmed that they’ve been getting media requests and were working on holding a meet-and-greet event with the two officers. They weren’t kidding. NPD confirmed that Officers Gilley and Marquez, the two SWAT officers pictured in the viral post, will be at the Thursday, Oct. 6 Waterside District Night Market. It’s from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

You may recall, this isn’t the first time the Norfolk Police Department has gone viral. In 2018, at the height of the lip sync video craze, Norfolk Police produced a hugely successful video of their rendition of Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.” They were even featured on NBC Nightly News and other national broadcasts. See the video here.