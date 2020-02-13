How many horses? Corolla Wild Horse Fund uses viral photo to prove a point

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A recent photo of the wild horses on the Outer Banks is going viral.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted the image Feb. 2 showing the horses in tall grass near the water. While it’s a pretty photo, it serves as a challenge and reminder for those who see it.

The Facebook page challenged viewers to guess how many horses were hiding in the brush.

Although they may be tough to see, the answer is six.

The folks at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted this to prove why you have to be very careful when you’re driving on the beach in Corolla and Carova.

You might not always be able to see them, but they’re there.

