Great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — A 17-foot great white shark that made headlines last month after being tagged off Canada has moved south and is now lingering off North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

OCEARCH, which tagged the shark on Oct. 2, posted data showing the 3,541-pound apex predator had popped up Sunday off Wilmington, then turned around and headed north to Buxton on Hatteras Island.

OCEARCH said the shark, which is named Nukumi (pronounced noo-goo-me), has spent the past few days off nearby Avon. The latest satellite notification tracking was posted at 9:10 a.m. Thursday and shows Nukumi moving further south.

Tagged sharks show up on satellite only after their dorsal fin breaches the water surface for more than a few seconds.

17ft 3,541 lb mature female #whiteshark Nukumi is off the coast of N. Carolina near #OBX making her southern migration like we’ve seen many other of the #greatwhitesharks on the #OCEARCH #sharktracker do. #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/pzd4fBncj8 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) November 18, 2020

On Nov. 13, OCEARCH posted that they’ve actually had four other sharks ping from the Outer Banks this past week: Monomoy, Bluenose, Gladee and Rose. Since then, the OCEARCH tracking map shows Gladee and Monomoy have traveled north, off the coast of Virginia.

** The Associated Press contributed to this report.