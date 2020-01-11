FBI searching for ‘Bad Wig Bandit’ in North Carolina

(NBC NEWS) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a North Carolina bank robber they have nicknamed the “Bad Wig Bandit.”

The man, who is now wanted for at least three bank robberies in Huntersville, Belmont, and Gastonia, has been captured on surveillance video wearing a variety of wigs.

The suspect was first seen publicly in December when authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the man seen wearing a wig and high heels while robbing the BB&T Bank in Huntersville.

On Thursday, the Charlotte office of the FBI announced the same suspect is also wanted for robberies in Gaston County.

Do you recognize this suspect? The Bad Wig Bandit is believed to have robbed 3 banks in 3 weeks in NC. @GPDNC @HPDNC #BelmontPolice pic.twitter.com/A0duwj4JrK — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) January 10, 2020

On Wednesday, the man robbed the New Horizon Bank, located on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont, the FBI said.

Five hours later, the suspect robbed the Wells Fargo on Cox Road in Gastonia.

In all three cases, the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Charlotte office of the FBI at (704) 672-6100. Tips can also be submitted online.