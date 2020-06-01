EXCLUSIVE: ‘It was never the goal to hurt anyone’, says driver of truck caught driving near VB protesters

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — During a press briefing Monday afternoon, Virginia Beach Interim Police Chief Tony Zucaro told the media his department was trying to find the driver of a red truck captured on video driving near a crowd of protesters at the Oceanfront Sunday night.

Zucaro said, “Right now, we are still looking for that vehicle. If anyone in the community is aware of who the operator or the occupants of that vehicle are, I would encourage them to call our detective bureau.”

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox found the driver and interviewed him Monday before the press briefing, unaware at the time that police were looking to speak to the driver. WAVY is now working to make contact with the driver to let him know what the chief said.

Video captured live by Chopper 10 Sunday night shows a red pickup truck flying American flags driving down Atlantic Avenue, narrowly missing protesters, some of whom can be seen hitting the truck with objects, kicking the truck and pulling on the flag(s).

The driver told Andy he had seen the video and gave his explanation of what happened. He said a protester shattered his window and also hit him with the object. He showed Andy his injury.

Andy asked the driver, identified as Manny, if he was trying to run over the protesters. He replied, “I wasn’t. That was never the goal.”

Tonight, only on WAVY News 10 at 5 p.m., hear more from the driver of the red pick up truck and what he has to say about the events that unfolded.

Virginia Beach Police would like to speak with Manny who gave us an exclusive interview on what happened last night in the protest that left chaos everywhere. Chopper 10 caught what left this wound on Manny’s arm. See it only on 10 at 5. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/KSyrdQo77s — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) June 1, 2020

Latest Posts