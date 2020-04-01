NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.
According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.
The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.
Latest Posts
- PETA donates more than 100 bags of pet food to Norfolk foodbank
- Chesapeake Public School officials debunk rumor threatening to hold students back a year
- Northam: Virginia should see peak COVID-19 cases from late April to late May, Hampton Convention Center ID’d as alternate care site
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020
- Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research