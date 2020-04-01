1  of  2
Dolly Parton donates $1 million to Vanderbilt for COVID-19 research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NEXSTAR) – Dolly Parton announced on social media Wednesday that she is donating $1 million to Vanderbilt for research on a cure for the coronavirus.

According to her tweets and an Instagram post, her longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad has informed her they are making advancements on research for a cure at Vanderbilt.

The singer also encouraged anyone who can afford it to make donations.

