OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) — A dog was reunited with its family on Saturday after she fell off a boat in the Outer Banks.

Coast Guard officials say Myla fell overboard from her family’s boat on Saturday afternoon near the Pamlico Sound. She was seen shortly after swimming towards a Coast Guard boat.

The crews were able to rescue her. She was not injured.

Myla dog rescue (photo: Oregon Inlet Coast Guard)

Myla was later reunited with her family.