CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — He walked into a bank wearing a gray cap, a light-colored dress shirt, a dark blue blazer, khaki pants, white socks, brown square-toed dress shoes, sunglasses, and black “mechanics” gloves with white lettering.

Police said he had an additional accessory: a gun.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it was working with the Chesterfield County Police Department to find the person who’s been dubbed “Dapper Dan Bandit.”

The FBI said the robbery of First Community Bank, located in the 11000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, took place on Sept. 29, 2022. The man involved pulled out a gun and demanded money in specific denominations from a teller. The teller gave it to him. He put the gun back into his waist band and left.

Besides providing the clothing description, the FBI said the “Dapper Dan Bandit” had a slender build, was approximately 5’8” to 5’9” tall, and had auburn or brown hair. He was between 40 and 50 years old.

If you have any information about the case, you can contact your local FBI Office or submit a tip online.