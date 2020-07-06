COVID-19 causing nationwide coin shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE/WAVY) — Have you seen signs at stores that ask for exact change or limit cash?

This is because the Federal Reserve is capping coin orders. Shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns for U.S. coin.

“Our ability to purchase coins from the Fed has been significantly impacted,” said Mike Wallace, President of Retail at Star Bank.

The Federal Reserve estimates that as of April 2020, the total value of coins in circulation was $47.8 billion, an increase from $47.4 billion reported for April 2019. While there is an ample amount of coin, the slowed pace of circulation is causing a sufficient quantity of coin not available where it’s needed.

“The way that banks are able to supply themselves with coins is just the normal flow of business transactions and customer transactions,” said Wallace. “We know with individuals staying home and not going out as much, just the volume of face-to-face transactions have been cut drastically.”

The Fed stated that other factors took part in the shortage. The issuing authority for U.S. coin, the U.S. Mint, reduced coin production to keep employees safe. Also, the reopening of businesses caused an increase in demand, which resulted in an uptick in Federal Reserve coin orders.

“It’s really going to impact our business customers that rely on change orders on a daily basis to obviously provide change to their customers,” said Wallace.

For example, the supercenter chain Meijer has stopped taking cash at its self-scan lanes due to the coin shortage. A Meijer spokesman provided this statement:

As a result of the national coin shortage caused by the pandemic, Meijer is temporarily converting the self-scan checkout lanes at most of our supercenters to credit/debit use only (they’ll also still accept Meijer gift cards and SNAP/EBT cards). Our staffed checkout lanes will continue to accept cash payments. While we understand this effort may be frustrating to some customers, it’s necessary to manage the impact of the coin shortage on our stores. We appreciate our customers’ understanding and patience. Joe Hirschmugl

External Communications Manager

This month, the Federal Reserve is establishing a U.S. Coin Task Force to “identify, implement, and promote actions to reduce the consequence and duration of COVID-19 related disruptions to normal coin circulation.”

The task force members will include representatives from the following groups:

Unites States Mint

Federal Reserve

Armored Carriers

American Bankers Association

Independent Community Bankers Association

National Association of Federal Credit Unions

Coin Aggregator representatives

Retail Trade Industry

The Fed stated that this is a low-impact, temporary concern that should pass.

Wallace said customers can help when depositing checks, round down to the nearest dollar, and deposit any change that would have been received into an account. He added that banks are accepting coin deposits.

Latest Posts