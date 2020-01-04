Controversial Facebook post by Virginia Beach Superintendent’s wife

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A post from the wife of the Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent is sparking backlash online.

The Facebook post read, “A little grainy but so is life! Happy New Year to all I hope this year is a wonderful one filled with love and happiness for everyone… except Trump he can go and ‘F’ himself.”

Kuehne Spence posted the post with a picture of herself with her husband, Dr. Aaron Spence, and tagged him in it.

On Saturday, the post was gone but a screenshot of the post began circulating on social media platforms.

10 On Your Side reached out to Spence and the Virginia Beach school division for a comment. Spence provided this statement:

“I understand some people are upset about a post my wife made on social media. I am rarely on Facebook, was not aware of the post, and was regrettably tagged without my knowledge. Her views are her own, and I apologize to those the post offended. Like everyone else, my wife is entitled to her opinion and I defend her right to free speech and self-expresssion. However we have discussed what this means for us as a family and for our community, and I am confident a situation like this won’t happen again. My wife has chosen to deactivate her Facebook account, because photos of our children are being shared online in response to this posting. I ask those who are sharing images of my children as a way to express their concern to desist immediately, as my children deserve better. Thank you.” Dr. Aaron C. Spence, Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools

