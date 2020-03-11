Chick-fil-A to sell bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian sauces — starting in Florida

Breaking News
(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Fans of Chick-fil-A will be happy to know its signature sauce may soon be easier to come by.

In April, bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will be for sale in some Florida stores.

Customers will be able to find it in Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores.

A 16-ounce bottle costs $3.49.

All proceeds will go to Chick-fil-A’s scholarship fund for employees.

For now, the pilot program is limited to Florida, but Chick-fil-A said it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.

