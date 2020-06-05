CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child and baby bear spook each other

MONROE, La. — “I love that giant bear”, a little boy utters after getting spooked by a baby bear and the exchange is caught on camera.

Officials in Louisiana say the bear has been spotted across North Monroe and officials are asking residents to not engage with the animal.

According to a tweet from the City of Monroe, the bear was spotted in the Valencia & Edgewood Streets area Friday morning.

The Monroe Police Department and State Wildlife & Fisheries are working to capture the bear.

Officials are asking residents to not try to engage with or capture the bear.

ATTENTION RESIDENTS: A baby bear has been spotted in the vicinity of Valencia & Edgewood Streets in north Monroe. Monroe Police Department & Wildlife officials were notified and will help capture it. DON’T ATTEMPT TO ENGAGE with the bear. Please help spread word @CityofMonroe — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) June 5, 2020

Ring camera footage sent in by a viewer, shown above, shows the bear cub come within a few feet of a child Friday morning. It appears that both the bear cub and the child spooked each other, causing the cub to flee the scene.

Look closely at the video and you will notice, the child just happens to be wearing a shirt with a bear on it!

Latest Posts