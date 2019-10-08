‘Be Kind’: Ellen defends friendship with George W. Bush

Entertainer Ellen DeGeneres walks on the field during warmups before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(AP) – Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has defended her friendship with former Republican president George W. Bush, answering criticism in a television monologue.

“I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have,” she told her “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” audience.

“When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people who think the same way you do.”

The star was spotted with Bush, and their respective wives Laura and Portia de Rossi, in a stadium suite at a televised NFL game – causing angry – and amused – reaction on Twitter.

DeGeneres posted her four minute monologue on Twitter in response.