‘Be Kind’: Ellen defends friendship with George W. Bush

(AP) – Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has defended her friendship with former Republican president George W. Bush, answering criticism in a television monologue.
“I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have,” she told her “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” audience.
“When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people who think the same way you do.”
The star was spotted with Bush, and their respective wives Laura and Portia de Rossi, in a stadium suite at a televised NFL game – causing angry – and amused – reaction on Twitter.
DeGeneres posted her four minute monologue on Twitter in response.