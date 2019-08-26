Alligator walks across green on Florida golf course

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – In Florida golfing hazards are just a tad different than everywhere else.
Steel Lafferty tells WFLA he was playing a round of golf at the ChampionsGate Country Club in Osceola County on Wednesday when a seven-foot gator decided to take a leisurely stroll near his ball.
“Golfing in Florida is just different… 🐊,” Steel wrote on his now viral Instagram video.
Lafferty tells News Channel 8 the gator did not cause any distraction. He made par on the hole.
