90-year-old keeps firewood business going by himself

(NBC News) – Nick Cracchiolo isn’t letting age put an end to his wood cutting business.

If his life were split in two, both pieces would include service. Cracchiolo started by serving his country.

Cracchiolo served in the 25th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served his country and eventually started serving customers.

Cracchiolo started Nick’s Firewood in the late 1970s. By the 80s, he had half a dozen trucks moving about 2,000 cords of wood a year. But business eventually slowed, and Nick had to cut back.

“I’m 90 years-old and I can’t quit,” he says. “I gotta keep going.”

Cracchiolo orders timber by the truckload and has it brought to the lot beside his home in Broomfield, Colorado. The 90-year-old cuts, splits and delivers the wood by himself.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2YyINBT