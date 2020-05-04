Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 5pm

5-year-old boy driving his parents’ car on the freeway tells troopers he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini

Trending

by: Emma Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

UHP

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol a 5-year-old boy was pulled over driving his parents’ car on the freeway Monday.

UHP said a trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was a 5-year-old child, troopers added.

UHP said he told troopers he left home after an argument with his mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet.

Troopers said the 5-year-old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories