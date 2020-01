NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Running 4 Heroes is a non-profit founded by a 10-year old Floridian Zechariah.

The mission of the non-profit is to raise funds for injured first responders while paying tribute to our Fallen Heroes through running.

One of his newest missions was running 1-mile in the honor of fallen Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne carrying the Blue Line Flag.

