RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — Good news for Virginians planning on hitting the road this Thanksgiving as gas prices are low, according to the American Automotive Association (AAA).

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas in 2023 was $3.33 as of Nov. 17. That’s 39 cents cheaper than it was on this day last year.

If you’re traveling in Virginia, you may want to fuel up in the Richmond, Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas, where AAA says the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.07.

“Virginians have seen a nice little break here recently,” Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic told 8News. “We have seen about 60 days of price drops. Since back in mid-September, prices have been stable or dropped throughout that period of time.”

However, you should avoid getting gas if you can in the D.C area, as the average price is $3.28 per gallon.

Depending on which state Virginians are travelling to this holiday, be aware of the average gas prices from these neighboring states:

Maryland and West Virginia: $3.24 per gallon

Kentucky: $3.08 per gallon

North Carolina: $3.05 per gallon

Tennessee: $2.96 per gallon

Dean adds travelers can save money by checking to see if any gas stations on their route offer discounts for being a part of their loyalty program.