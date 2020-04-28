Traffic shift expected Tuesday on I-64 East in York County

YORK COUNTY, V.a. (WAVY) – The third round in a series of traffic shifts continues on the Interstate 64 Widening Project in York County this week.

Drivers should expect a traffic shift overnight on Tuesday. It will take place eastbound on I-64 about one mile west of the Lightfoot exit Route 199/Newman Road to just east of the Route 199/Newman Road exit.

Expect alternating single-lane closures in this section of I-64 east Tuesday into Wednesday from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Officials said there may be brief stoppages overnight to transition the traffic safely to the new lanes.







Another traffic shift is estimated to take place next week, on I-64 West, from the eastern limits near Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242)—to the Colonial Parkway overpass bridge, as long as the weather permits.

VDOT wants to remind drivers that they must follow the reduced 55 mph speed limit and drive slowly when traveling in a project work zone.

For a visual demonstration of the first new traffic pattern implemented on April 14, a video drive-through of I-64 east, between Route 143 and Lakeshead Drive, can be viewed on the VDOT YouTube account.

