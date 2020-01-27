Traffic shift expected on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach starting Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, V.a. — There will be a change to the traffic pattern in Virginia Beach on Monday.

As part of the Laskin Road Bridge Replacement and Widening Project, a traffic shift and feeder lane closure is expected on Laskin Road between Red Robin Road and Gay Drive, weather permitting.

Officials with VDOT said the feeder road that is currently open to traffic between the Linkhorn Bay Bridge and Red Robin Road will be closed as part of the ongoing construction activities.

Here are the changes, according the VDOT

Two-lane traffic on Laskin Road west, towards Hilltop, will be shifted slightly north between the Linkhorn Bay Condominium Complex and Gay Drive. The lanes will then continue through the current configuration between Gay Drive and Winwood Drive.



Two-lane traffic on Laskin Road east, towards the Oceanfront, will remain in the current configuration between Winwood Drive and Gay Drive and then will shift slightly north from the Linkhorn Bay Bridge to the eastern project limits at Red Robin Road.



Officials said drivers who want to head in the opposite direction on Laskin Road should anticipate making safe, legal U-turns onto Laskin Road west/east at Winwood Drive or Cardinial Road.

They said safe, legal U-turns will not be possible on Winwood Drive and Cardinal Road after the next traffic shift.