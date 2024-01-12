NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Right on schedule, the James River Bridge between Isle of Wight and Newport News closed at 1 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12. The only vehicles on the bridge belonged to the construction crew, quickly getting to work on the bridge.

On the first morning of its closure, traffic on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel remained smooth. It is the primary detour recommended by the Virginia Department of Transportation, expected to see an increase in traffic by about 30%.

As our chopper flew to the James River Bridge Friday morning, there appeared to be no traffic buildup on either side. Construction crews were seen on the drawbridge, getting to work on replacing the counterweight wire ropes that lift the bridge for marine traffic. The 80 ropes each weight about 2,200.

Crews will be working in two groups, each on 12 hour shifts for about 100 hours. As long as work on the counterweight wire ropes go as planned, the bridge should re-open to traffic on 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Some maritime traffic may need to wait up to 24 hours after the bridge re-opens to vehicles before going under the drawbridge.