Construction & Closures

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664:

Alternating, single-lane closures from 8 p.m. until as late as 9 a.m., including brief, intermittent stoppages starting after 11:59 p.m.: Southbound Jan. 7 Northbound Jan. 10-14



James River Bridge, Route 17:

Alternating, mobile, single-lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.: Both directions Jan. 8-9 Southbound Jan. 10-12



I-64, Express Lanes:

Full closure in both directions: Jan. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 12 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.



Friday, January 6 through Friday January 13 – (24 hours per day)

Closure and detour of W. Evans Street at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Evans Street closure and detour (includes map)

Friday, January 6 through Friday January 13 – (24 hours per day)

Closure and detour of Mason Creek Road at I-64 overpass. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the Mason Creek Road closure and detour (includes map)

Friday, January 6 through Friday January 13– (24 hours per day)

Closure and detour of W. Bay Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east. CLICK HERE to read the traffic alert for the W. Bay Avenue detour (includes map)

