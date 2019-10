PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lanes are closed in both directions in the 3500 block of Elm Avenue in Portsmouth because of a tractor-trailer stuck under the pedestrian walkway.

This closure is affecting both the Jordan Bridge and shipyard traffic.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.

ATTN NNSY: Due to a traffic accident on Elm Street, please use an alternate route this afternoon for your evening commute. In addition, the pedestrian walkway is closed until further notice. #757Alert — Norfolk Naval Shipyard (@NNSYNews) October 4, 2019

