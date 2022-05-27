PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer overturned in an accident Thursday in Perquimans County.

A deputy sheriff arrived on scene shortly before noon Thursday to find the vehicle on its side in the road, at the intersection of Ocean Highway and Highway 37.

The single occupant was able to get out of the vehicle, but when EMS arrived, they took the patient to the hospital for evaluation.

Traffic was diverted for about four hours while crews worked to remove the fully loaded tractor-trailer. There was also a minor fluid leak, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Perquimans County Emergency Management, the NC State Highway Patrol, NC Department of Transportation for both Perquimans and Chowan Counties, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and Seto’s Towing.

This incident is under investigation by the NC State Highway Patrol.