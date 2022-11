VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department (VBFD) responded to a tractor-trailer on fire late Tuesday night.

Officials confirmed the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. for the incident at Indian River Road and Regent University Drive.

The brakes caught on fire, then spread to the trailer, which was carrying food, according to VBFD.

Video provided by WAVY viewer.

It took about two hours to clear the scene.

There were no reports of injuries.