Tractor-trailer crash with injuries reported on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Injuries have been reported after a tractor-trailer crash on westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach.

It happened just after noon at mile marker 13.9 near Newtown Road and one lane of traffic is blocked.

No other details are available at this time, but a traffic camera shows more than one vehicle was involved.

WAVY has reached out to police for more details. Check back for updates on this breaking news.

Latest Posts: