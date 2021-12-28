Tractor-trailer catches on fire, closes all EB lanes on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer has caused a backup on Route 58 in Suffolk Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the scene of a vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer in the 1900 block of eastbound Portsmouth Boulevard/Route 58 around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.

When they got to the scene, officials found the tractor-trailer with flames coming from the rear brakes.



The fire progressed into the trailer where the non-hazardous contents caught on fire.

Officials say the contents will have to be unloaded to suppress the fire. At this time, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Currently, all eastbound lanes on Route 58 are currently closed and are expected to remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Route 58 Tractor trailer fire (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

