Tractor-trailer accident shuts down portion of Holland Road in Suffolk

Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Suffolk responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 58 Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer.

According to officials, crews responded to the accident around 6:11 a.m. in the 3400 block of Holland Road.

Suffolk Police are on scene alternating traffic between Lummis Road and Manning Bridge Road. Traffic is expected to impacted for a extended period of time.

No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

