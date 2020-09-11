Tractor-trailer accident shuts down portion of Holland Road in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Suffolk responded to a single vehicle accident on Route 58 Friday morning involving a tractor-trailer.
According to officials, crews responded to the accident around 6:11 a.m. in the 3400 block of Holland Road.
Suffolk Police are on scene alternating traffic between Lummis Road and Manning Bridge Road. Traffic is expected to impacted for a extended period of time.
No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.
Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
