Tracking hurricane supplies en route to local stores

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side contacted several major retailers to find out where you can get those hurricane supplies that have flown off store shelves in some places.

Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, told WAVY.com that Hampton Roads stores are currently receiving two deliveries a day, one in the morning and one in the evening. “We are committed to excellent customer service with an unwavering dedication to providing quality products, especially during crucial times such as this.”

Lowe’s Corporate Communications & Public Relations Manger, Maureen Wallace, told WAVY.com “Lowe’s Emergency Command Center in Wilkesboro, North Carolina is closely monitoring the path of Hurricane Florence. Command Center employees in Wilkesboro and at Lowe’s headquarters in Mooresville are working around the clock to get critical supplies to stores in impacted areas.’

She said that the company has shipped more than 325 truckloads of supplies so far, including generators, bottled water, sand, plywood, chainsaws, trash bags, gas cans and tarps.

A spokesperson for Home Depot said shipments are going out daily based on what is selling in particular stores in order to restock shelves as quickly as possible.

Harris Teeter said its stores are receiving multiple shipments a day. Delivery times and items will vary by location so you may want to ask the manager of the store in your neighborhood.