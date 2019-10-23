SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Parents, I hope you have a dentist appointment scheduled after this weekend.



Your little ones may need one from all the candy they’ll be collecting in Suffolk at the annual Touch a Truck, Train, & Trick or Treat event.

The Nansemond Historical Society and the City of Suffolk team up to put on this event every year. More than 30 construction trucks, emergency vehicles, tractor trailers, and utility trucks will line up outside of the Seaboard Station Railroad Museum.



Children will be able to collect candy at each vehicle and even climb on board if they want.

“They just get to experience the sheriff’s, the fire department, the police and what they’re like, and what they do and how they serve our communities. Not only is it a fun experience. It’s a learning experience,” said Kimberly Greene from the Nansemond Historical Society.

Kids are also invited to check the impressive train displays inside of the museum, in addition to climbing aboard to the train caboose beside the building.

Touch a Truck, Train, & Trick or Treat is this Saturday, October 26 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will be early admission at 10 a.m. ONLY for Parents who have a child with special needs. Admission is $5 per person or you can purchase the group deal of 4 tickets for $15.