Seven kids were hospitalized after the fire in April

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman now faces 19 charges months after a fire at a Portsmouth townhome that led to seven children being hospitalized.

Dewanna Seward’s charges include child abuse, unlawful wounding and cruelty/injury to a child, WAVY’s Michelle Wolf learned on Friday. The indictment was in Portsmouth Circuit Court.

Seward was operating a daycare at the Charlestowne Condominiums against its homeowners association policy and without a state license.

Nine children in total were inside the townhome on April 13 when it caught fire, and seven jumped to safety from a second a floor window with help from neighbors. Two of the children were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told WAVY that Seward was outside at the time the fire started, driving the daycare’s bus to the front of the complex.

Meanwhile residents of five units damaged at the condos told WAVY last month that they still haven’t gotten back into their homes after the fire. The property manager said they plan to fix the damaged units, but were waiting on insurance.

The daycare is also being investigated by the Virginia Department of Education.

