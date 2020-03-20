Live Now
Wawa suspends self-serve coffee and more during coronavirus outbreak

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You won’t be able to pour your own cup of coffee at Wawa for a while.

The convenience store chain is suspending all of its self-service drink stations. The ban includes coffee and cappuccino bars, fountain drinks and soda, roller grills, bakery cases, soup and salad bars, nacho/chili cheese machines, and condiment bars, the company said in a statement.

Food and beverage items are still for sale, but employees must dispense beverages and bag all bakery products for customers.

The ban went into effect at 5 a.m. Friday.

Wawa said it will also close stores from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. for deep cleaning.

