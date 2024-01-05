HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – What were the top news stories this week? Let’s take a look at what viewers were looking at on WAVY.com….
One year later: Abby Zwerner’s full interview reflecting on being shot by her 6-year-old student
It’s been a year since the classroom shooting in which a 6-year-old shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. 10 On Your Side got the full side of Zwerner’s perspective in a one-on-one interview. (continue)
Norfolk-based Navy helicopters involved in Red Sea attack
Norfolk naval ships responded to a distress call made by the MAERSK HANGZHOU container ship which reported it was struck by a missile in the Red Sea, according to a U.S. Central Command social media post. (continue)
Lucas: If no toll relief, then forget northern Va. arena
During her November election effort, Portsmouth State Sen. Louise Lucas (D) put on boxing gloves and said she was “ready for the fight.” (continue)
Family wants answers about shipyard worker’s gruesome death
The family of Kenny Oakey has his death certificate, and though they’ve heard explanations about what happened to him, they don’t believe them. (continue)
Police: Person killed in wrong way crash in Downtown Tunnel
A person has died following a wrong way crash at the Downtown Tunnel in Norfolk early Saturday morning.
According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel on Interstate 264. (continue)
Commonwealth’s Cannabis Control Authority assumes responsibility over medical marijuana industry
There will be new regulatory oversight by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority for the state’s medical cannabis program. (continue)
Hampton Roads welcomes first babies of 2024
Hampton Roads welcomed several new babies to the world at the start of 2024, including one right after the clock hit midnight. (continue)