Water station available for Suffolk residents in need following Isaias related power outages

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — With the ongoing power outages from Tropical Storm Isaias and two related tornadoes, Suffolk Public Utilities set up a water station for citizens impacted in the White Marsh Road area.

As the affected residents do not have the use of their private wells due to these power outages, the Department of Public Utilities will be staffing a water station at the East Suffolk Recreation Center parking lot, located at 134 S. 6th Street, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today to provide assistance.

Citizens should bring their own water containers.

