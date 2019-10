WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Washington Mystics won their first championship in team history Thursday night, topping the Connecticut Suns 89-78.

Elena Delle-Donne, playing through multiple injuries including a herniated disk and broken nose, had 21 points and 9 rebounds in the deciding Game 5.

Emma Meesseman, who averaged 18 points in the series off the bench, added 22 points and was named Series MVP.

This article will be updated.